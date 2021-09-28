The makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently shared the first look of the actor from the film. They even revealed that their movie would hit theatres on March 25, 2022, and this film is a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles that released in 2007. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE] John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri REVEALS why they wanted to release their film after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office
Netizens seem to be not happy with the casting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and are quite upset over the same. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of Kartik Aaryan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and captioned it as, 'KARTIK AARYAN: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' FIRST GLIMPSE... Team #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 unveils the first look of #KartikAaryan from the horror-comedy... Costars #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani... 25 March 2022 release'. Well, netizens eagerly wanted Akshay Kumar back in the sequel and are not happy with Kartik. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan exudes serious horror vibes and promises to give audience goosebumps
One user wrote, "Akshay Kumar missing", while the other wrote, "I am thinking if this movie casted with #AkshayKumar , #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav again then how laughter while watching film . That will super madness . #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". Also Read - Mega Clashes: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83 and other 5 films to lock horns with THESE biggies at the box office
Another one wrote, "Only AK Deserve krta tha ye", other comment reads as, "No one replace Akki paaji & priyadarshan Combo." Trollers even targetted Kartik and called him 'sasta Akshay Kumar'.
Here's how netizens reacted -
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and will star Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.
