The makers of -starrer 2 recently shared the first look of the actor from the film. They even revealed that their movie would hit theatres on March 25, 2022, and this film is a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring and in lead roles that released in 2007. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE] John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri REVEALS why they wanted to release their film after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office

Netizens seem to be not happy with the casting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and are quite upset over the same. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of Kartik Aaryan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and captioned it as, 'KARTIK AARYAN: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' FIRST GLIMPSE... Team #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 unveils the first look of #KartikAaryan from the horror-comedy... Costars #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani... 25 March 2022 release'. Well, netizens eagerly wanted Akshay Kumar back in the sequel and are not happy with Kartik. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan exudes serious horror vibes and promises to give audience goosebumps

One user wrote, "Akshay Kumar missing", while the other wrote, "I am thinking if this movie casted with #AkshayKumar , #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav again then how laughter while watching film . That will super madness . #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". Also Read - Mega Clashes: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83 and other 5 films to lock horns with THESE biggies at the box office

Another one wrote, "Only AK Deserve krta tha ye", other comment reads as, "No one replace Akki paaji & priyadarshan Combo." Trollers even targetted Kartik and called him 'sasta Akshay Kumar'.

Here's how netizens reacted -

When u r srk fan, but still u miss akki ? pic.twitter.com/nrjL5NWVuX — Sakil Rahman ?? (@Sakil_Rahmanz) September 28, 2021

Sasta akshykumar ??? — Mihir Parmar (@Mihirparmar01) September 28, 2021

I am thinking if this movie casted with #AkshayKumar , #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav again then how laughter while watching film . That will super madness . #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Suryanarayan Behera (@iamsurya939) September 28, 2021

Ye bhi kabada krega....Welcome Back ki trah — Vikas | The Khiladi ?️ (@VikasTheKhiladi) September 28, 2021

Akshay kumar hi is role main suit karta hain.. Wrong casting — Faizan kumar (@Faizankumar3) September 28, 2021

This movie is My Whole Childhood Dear Bollywood Don’t Ruin this movie ??? — BENGAL-TIGER (SAM) (@Sam12161173) September 28, 2021

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by and will star and Tabu in pivotal roles.