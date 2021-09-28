Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gets brutally trolled for his first look; netizens call him 'sasta Akshay Kumar'

The makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently shared the first look of the actor from the film. Netizens are not happy with the cast and wanted Akshay Kumar back in the sequel.