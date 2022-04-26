Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer is finally out! , , and Tabu's starrer horror-comedy trailer was released on Tuesday, April 26. The film is directed by and is a sequel to 's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 and featured , in main roles. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan steals the show in a spookier version of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan classic

Well, Kartik and Kiara's film trailer has received a terrific response from the audiences. Some are applauding Kartik's comedy timings as Rooh Baba in the film, while others are missing Akshay Kumar's sense of humour. Moreover, netizens are even appreciating Kartik's dance moves in the trailer. Also Read - Kiara Advani fans go gaga over her look in shimmery thigh high slit dress; but worried about her breakup with Sidharth Malhotra [View Pics]

Watch the trailer -

One Twitter user wrote, "Okay damn! This was soooo damn great yaar! I mean this trailer was itself so superb! And what to say about rooh baba superb superb and superb", while another commented saying, "The trailer of #KartikAaryan and #KiaraAdvani starrer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 looks quite nice, funny and entertaining. A promising promo and lovely chemistry, steal the show." Also Read - Kiara Advani shares a post with Sidharth Malhotra with heart emoji amid breakup rumours

Okay damn! This was soooo damn great yaar! I mean this trailer was itself so superb! And what to say about rooh baba superb superb and superb



If there is no cameo of Akshay Kumar in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 then we are not watching it.

He is irreplaceable.



I just saw #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer and honestly @TheAaryanKartik has done full justice to this role, as per trailer he is absolutely fantastic, from comedy to dance to horror his work looks GOOD… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will take a SOLID OPENING at the box office….

Honest opinion: One made me squint my eyes in fear

The other made me simply laugh

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the remake of the 1993 Malayalam film starring , , and in the lead roles. Well, Kartik and Kiara's film is produced by , Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film will release in theatres on May 20, 2022.