Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer is finally out!
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu's starrer horror-comedy trailer was released on Tuesday, April 26. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is a sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in main roles. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan steals the show in a spookier version of the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan classic
Well, Kartik and Kiara's film trailer has received a terrific response from the audiences. Some are applauding Kartik's comedy timings as Rooh Baba in the film, while others are missing Akshay Kumar's sense of humour. Moreover, netizens are even appreciating Kartik's dance moves in the trailer.
Also Read - Kiara Advani fans go gaga over her look in shimmery thigh high slit dress; but worried about her breakup with Sidharth Malhotra [View Pics]
Watch the trailer -
VIDEO
One Twitter user wrote, "Okay damn! This was soooo damn great yaar! I mean this trailer was itself so superb! And what to say about rooh baba superb superb and superb", while another commented saying, "The trailer of #KartikAaryan and #KiaraAdvani starrer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 looks quite nice, funny and entertaining. A promising promo and lovely chemistry, steal the show."
Also Read - Kiara Advani shares a post with Sidharth Malhotra with heart emoji amid breakup rumours
Here's how netizens reacted to the trailer -
Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the remake of the 1993 Malayalam film
Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana in the lead roles. Well, Kartik and Kiara's film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film will release in theatres on May 20, 2022.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.