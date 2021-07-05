Bhoot Police: 'Feel 'Saif' with Vibhooti'; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's cool ghostbuster look in the horror-comedy

Bollywood actress on Monday took to Instagram to share a new poster for the upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film will star , , and in lead roles. The movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor makes a MAJOR revelation about Anshula and his equation with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor — read deets

Kareena captioned her Instagram post as, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip." In the poster, actor Saif Ali Khan's character Vibhooti is seen carrying a scepter. He has donned a leather jacket, a black shirt, and a necklace with a talon.

Take a look at her post

The film Bhoot Police was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. Kareena, Taimur joined Saif and the team in Dharamshala. Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Ramesh Taurani told ETimes, “Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

Speaking about Bhoot Police, Arjun told SpotboyE, "I am very excited about Bhoot Police, to do a comedy with the co-actor playing off each other, and it's a genre that's new to me as an actor. I am really happy that I have experimented with it at a time like this. I think making people smile and laugh is very important and I am glad that Bhoot Police will be my next one."

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. He will be seen in Prabhas’ Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2.