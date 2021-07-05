Bhoot Police: 'Feel 'Saif' with Vibhooti'; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's cool ghostbuster look in the horror-comedy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took to Instagram to share a new poster for the upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film will star Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.