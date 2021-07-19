Bhuj The Pride of India: OMG! Nora Fatehi got so BADLY INJURED on set that she bled from her head and now has a permanent scar – view pic

The upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars , , , and in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Bollywood actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy in this most anticipated film. The actress began taking Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) lessons and wanted to perform all stunts by herself. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Roar of RRR takes the internet by storm, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut and more

But recently, the gorgeous diva got herself injured while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora's co-star's gun accidentally hit her face and within no time she started bleeding. The makers of the film decided to use her real injury in their shot.

While talking about her accident while shooting for the film, Nora was quoted by a media portal saying, "We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up."

She further added saying, “It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out.” Nora was immediately taken to the hospital due to the heavy blood loss and swelling.

Moreover, Nora had suffered one more major injury while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actress said, “Later that day, we shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot, I fell, injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I’d cherish for a lifetime.”

The film Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.