Bollywood superstar 's elder son was arrested by NCB on October 3 in a drug case. The star kid was finally granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 28 after spending 25 days in custody. After Aryan was released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, the entire Khan family was on cloud nine and in celebratory mode. Shah Rukh Khan's fans and loved ones poured their immense amount of love and support to the junior Khan and welcomed him. It was an emotional moment for SRK and Gauri as their son returned to after a long time.

On November 2, it is Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh's birthday and one would expect celebrations, parties, get-togethers to become the order of the day. People have witnessed the grand and lavish celebrations of superstars. Well, the Khan family has great things to celebrate after all - Aryan's release, Shah Rukh's birthday and Diwali party. But, unfortunately, that's not how the Khans plan to ring in the good times.

Bollywood is known for its big, bad, bashes. But things at Mannat are going to be different this time and it is not what you are thinking. A source close to the family was quoted saying, "It will be a mellow mood at Mannat. The family is happy and all are together, Suhana is expected to be home soon too. But it will be a very intimate celebration with the closest few in attendance. No parties are happening this year at Mannat. But friends and family are invited to visit the Khans."

As we reported earlier, Suhana is planning to come down to Mumbai and celebrate Diwali with her fam.