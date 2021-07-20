Big disclosure! WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi reveal lot of money was earned through porn films

On July 19, Bollywood actress 's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them on apps.

Well, recently some WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi reveals a huge amount of money was made through pornographic content. There are other names also involved in the Whatsapp conversation.

Take a look at the WhatsApp conversations:

According to the reports, Raj Kundra's former PA Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India. It is also reported that the company gave contracts to many agents for porn films and facilitates funding.

Actress Gehna Vashisht and Umesh Kamat made porn films. Kenrin Production House used to give them payments in advance to make different types of porn films.

After receiving payments, both Gehna and Kamat used to start making pornographic films and used to send them through email. As soon as they used to send the link, the money was transferred to their accounts.

Later, these porn films were uploaded on the social media app Hotshot.

According to the Crime Branch source, Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who lives in the UK. He has a UK-based company - Kenrin Production House. Apart from this, Pradeep is also Raj Kundra's business partner.

Mumbai CP in a press statement stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

Post investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch got to know that Kenrin Production House is involved in the business of pornography and funding of such content through different agents across the globe.