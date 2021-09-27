Bollywood superstar returned to Mumbai after Tiger 3's shoot in Australia. The handsome hunk was clicked at Mumbai airport (September 26) by the paps. Reportedly, Salman has returned to the city to start the shoot of his reality show Bigg Boss season 15. The reality show will premiere on October 2. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty visit a salon on their second date, but Shamita cracking up after Raqesh whispers something grabs everyone's attention – watch video

Salman kept his look quite casual as he returned to the bay. He opted for casual denim, a black t-shirt, and a blue denim shit. He completed the look by wearing a black hat and a matching face mask with 'SK' written on it. Salman's pictures from the Mumbai airport went viral on social media and within no time the netizens started trolling him for wearing his face mask upside down. He was accompanied by police personnel as they made their way out of the airport.

Take a look at his pictures - Also Read - Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty out on a dinner date first time post striking a romantic connection on Bigg Boss OTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

One wrote, "Phele mask toh sedha phen K.S.", while the other user wrote, "Mask bhai ulta hai." Another said, "Kabhi mask na pehnewala insaan jab mask pehenta hai so that's proof ..Salman ka ulta mask is proof."

A look at the comments -

On the work front, Salman has several projects in his kitty and he recently completed shooting Tiger 3. Salman will be seen next in Antim: The Final Truth and Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali.