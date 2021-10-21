Dancing Queen Helen turns a year today on October 21. Bollywood yesteryear’s dancing diva is also well known as item girl during her career. She introduced cabaret dance in Bollywood and is considered as the daring dancer during her era and made fans go aww with her dance numbers. This year Helen celebrates her 83rd birthday. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Helen felt guilty about marrying Salim Khan who was already married to Salman Khan's mother Sushila Charak

Helen Ann Richardson was born in to an Anglo-Indian father and Burmese mother. At the age of 17, Helen got a big break in Howrah Bridge and rose to fame within no time. In 1957, Helen married Bollywood director P.N Arora, but their relationship ended after 18 years. In 1974 they divorced and later came to know that her husband was spending her money without her consent. She became bankrupt and her apartment was seized.

In 1962, Helen met on the sets of ‘Kabli Khan’. The two fell in love with each other and got married in 1981.

Salim was already married to Sushila Charak aka Salma and the two were parents to three sons - , , and .

The sons were not happy with their father's second marriage. Helen and Salim faced their share of problems. The two adopted a daughter named Arpita.

Helen and Salim were together seen in film. In 2009, the Government of India honoured Helen with the Padma Shri award. She was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for Lahu Ke Do Rang from Filmfare.