Gehraiyaan is directed by , is a much-awaited movie that features , Siddhant Chaturvedi, , Dhairya Karwa, , and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers of the movie dropped the film's trailer on Thursday afternoon. Interestingly, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared a creative way of making people understand the importance of disposing of waste properly. They shared a scene from the 'Gehraiyaan' trailer on its official Instagram page and reminded people in Mumbai to dispose of waste wisely.

The video that BMC shared features Deepika scolding Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly. BMC captioned the post as, 'Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose of waste wisely. Be the better half please. कचऱ्याविषयी कोणत्याही 'संकटाला' लांब ठेवायचे असेल तर आत्ताच कचरा व्यवस्थापन सुरू करा #BetterHalfOfMumbai #SwachhMumbai #SegregateWaste #WasteManagement'. Within no time, netizens reacted to the post and called it epic.

They even praised the level of creativity used to make people understand. One of the users wrote, “That was epic”, while the other commented, “I am in love with bmc insta page and your sense of humour..” Moreover, actress Ananya Panday dropped a laughing sticker in the comments section.

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.