'Peed a lil' while sneezing', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason': Kareena Kapoor Khan's hilarious and relatable AF pregnancy bingo goes viral – check it out

Earlier this month, released her book called Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy bible in which the Refugee actress shared a very personal account of what she experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies. Kareena is busy being a doting mother to both her sons, and Jeh Ali Khan. And she is also promoting her book, fitness and participating in soirees with besties at the same time. Talking about the promotion of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy bible, the actress conducted a fun bingo session on her Instagram handle recently. And the Bingo listicle is so hilarious and relatable that all the mommies and expectant mothers are playing the game.

"My next story pretty much sums up most of the things I went through during both my pregnancies," Bebo wrote on her gram and asked mothers and expectant mothers to participate in a fun pregnancy bingo. The Angrezi Medium actress listed down her personal experiences and it includes, "peed a lil' while sneezing", "dreamt about the baby", "laughing turned into weeping for no reason", "picked a name for your baby before the delivery", and more. She also wrote that she had been given "unsolicited parenting advice," and that she was "worried about the stretch marks," and more. Check out Beboo's Pregnancy Bingo here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan got responses from a lot of individuals such as , Poonam Damania, Amruta Arora and more. Earlier this month while announcing the book, the actress couldn't contain her excitement that her book was vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians. While sharing the video of her book, Bebo had said, "In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you."