'Peed a lil' while sneezing', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason': Kareena Kapoor Khan's hilarious and relatable AF pregnancy bingo goes viral – check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan conducted a fun pregnancy bingo session on her Instagram handle recently. And the Bingo listicle is so hilarious and relatable that all the mommies and expectant mothers are playing the game.