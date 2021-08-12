It's 's birthday today and the actress turns gorgeous 26. Sara has been climbing popularity charts slowly and gradually. The actress has been awaiting the release of her next film and has been sharing some quirky videos, reels and some HOT pictures and setting the hearts of her fans on fire. Well, more or less you know about Sara Ali Khan. But have you met her doppelganger? Sara's lookalike is currently grabbing headlines and you won't believe why. So, this lookalike of actress is Pwark Yiz and she is a huge kpop lover. Yiz is known for sharing comedy videos and reels and Kpop covers on her Instagram handle. She even has a separate account just for her Kpop collection. And Yiz has been getting showered with the comments that she looks a lot like Sara. And Yiz has reacted to the comments with yet another funny video. Also Read - BREAKING! Akshay Kumar reveals all about the release of Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu

She shared a reel wherein she answered just one frequently asked question. The question read, "Are you Sara Ali Khan?" to which she replied, "Yes, this is her k-pop stan account." She further added, "I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from." Have a dekko at the video here: Also Read - Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Reels + Kpop Covers (@pwark.yiz)

What do you have to say about Sara's lookalike? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note to wish her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush on his 38th birthday; shares an uber cool pic

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's awaiting the release of Atrangi Re which also stars and in the lead. Sara is yet to announce her other projects.