10 reasons why you must watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah is one of the best war movies made in Bollywood but calling it merely a war movie won't be justice as it is a sincere attempt on the part of the director Vishnuvardhan to narrate the whole life story of Captain Vikram Batra in a film of just two hours, though it was difficult yet the efforts were commendable.

Here we list 10 reasons why Shershaah should be on your list of 'must watch' movies:

1. It’s based on the real life story of Captain Vikram Batra who was posthumously awarded with the highest gallantry award of the country Param Vir Chakra for the extraordinary courage that he displayed in the Kargil war. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reception in Mumbai: Bollywood biggies who will attend the grand bash

2. The film has some really romantic and soothing tracks that simply touch the soul. In fact, Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha have been featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts.

3. The gorgeous actress Kiara Advani excels in her role of Dimple Cheema, fiancée of Capt. Batra who didn’t marry and lived with his memories.

4. The action sequences are so brilliant that it appears as if we are watching real war footages.

5. Shershaah has been shot on real locations and the team also interacted with Capt. Batra’s colleagues in order to bring authenticity to the story.

6. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani created magic on the big screen with their sizzling chemistry.

7. It’s a perfect blend of emotions, love, heroism and sacrifice and provides complete entertainment for the whole family.

8. The movie has an impeccable direction and cinematography and the superb performances from not just the lead actors but the supporting cast as well makes it a must watch!

9. On one hand, it shows bravery displayed by soldiers on the battlefield and on the other, it makes our hearts go aww with the love saga of Capt. Batra and Dimple Cheema which gives the flick a romantic angle.

10. Shershaah has received very high ratings and it’s one of the top rated movies of the year on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The World Television Premiere of Shershaah is going to take place on 19th December on Colors Cineplex at evening 7:30PM so don’t miss to watch it.