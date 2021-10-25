30 pictures of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan on their 30th wedding anniversary that sum up their beautiful journey

Though these are tough times for and , with their son 's arrest, the two of them are standing by each other and hoping to bring back Aryan out of jail soon. And while the fans are praying for Aryan, SRK, Gauri and their family to reunite soon, today they'll also pray for the ever loved jodi, SRK and Gauri. Today is a very special day for all hardcore fans of Shah Rukh Khan as the King celebrates his 30th wedding anniversary today. It was exactly on this day when SRK took the sacred vows with his beloved wife Gauri Khan and shattered many other hearts (the pain is still there). Shah Rukh and Gauri are by far, one of the most adorable couples of B-town and yet they give us a new reason to love them every day. Honestly, they are the sole motivation for us to go ahead and believe in the institution called ‘marriage’. This beautiful couple’s love story is nothing less than a masala entertainer, where a guy was head-over-heels in love with the girl and had to literally win her heart to get the nod. Shah Rukh Khan was always a diehard romantic at heart in real life as well. And it’s really difficult to ignore his charm. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign,’ says Hansal Mehta

We wonder how Gauri even managed to stay away from him in the initial days. He has always been Bollywood's heartthrob and his charming persona has left us mesmerised for decades. And while the star was busy ruling the industry all these years, Gauri was the real reason behind his success. She was rock-solid support, who patiently stood by him all these years and always had his back. As they say, behind every successful man is a woman, and Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan have literally proved it right.

It's not a fan talking when we gush about him or drool over his dimpled smile. We have many reasons to fall for this actor who was a perfect boyfriend back then. From flying down to Mumbai from Delhi to coax his girl and later proposing to her in his car (that was unromantic, yes), SRK literally wooed Gauri and she had no other option but to fall for him too. After dating for a brief period of time, the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and since then their love saga is the thing of fairytales. From then till now, SRK-Gauri's relationship has crossed many hurdles, gossip and even some things worse. If this is not true love, then we don't know what is.

On the occasion of this beautiful couple’s 30th wedding anniversary, we would like to take a trip down the memory lane and relive some nostalgic moments. From 1991 to the present day, below are 30 pictures that sum up the entire journey of this lovely couple.

Here's wishing this couple a very Happy Anniversary and all the good luck and love in future.