Aamir Khan gets trolled for new firecrackers ad; BJP MP claims it's creating 'unrest among the Hindus'

's new ad has come under the scanner. Bollywood's perfectionist featured in a TVC for Ceat Tyres which talked about the Diwali festival. The ad went thus, Aamir Khan talks about crackers and bursting them if their team won in the match. However, he asks them to burst crackers inside the building and not on the roads as they are meant for vehicles and not crackers. Now, this TVC has been called out by the Karnataka BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde.

He wrote a letter to the MD and CEO of Ceat Tyres asking them to take cognisance of the matter. He claimed that the ad is creating "unrest among the Hindus." In his letter, said, "Your company's recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to firecrackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims."

While talking about noise pollution, he also spoke about Azan which is read every day on the mic. He added that it causes great inconvenience to a lot of people. He added that a group of 'anti-Hindu heroes' always hurt Hindu sentiments, however, never highlight the wrongdoings of their community. "Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognisance of this particular incident where your company's advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus," he added.

#ShameonYouCeatTyres

Hindu Tej Jago! Actor Aamir Khan appeals people not to burst firecrackers on roads in an advertisement promoting 'Ceat Tyres'. Dear Aamir, people are eagerly awaiting a similar appeal not to offer Namaz on roads as well !#ShameonYouCeatTyres pic.twitter.com/QePamRLgy2 — Nagendra singh (राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक ??) (@Nagendr64223574) October 22, 2021

Aamir Khan is a big opportunists and only concerned to defame hindu rituals. He has nothing to say on blocking (of) roads in the name of namaaz which badly affects ambulance, fire fighter vehicles causing grave losses through out the year. — Brijendra Pratap Singh (@Adv_BPSingh) October 22, 2021

Best Reply to Ceat Types and hypocrisy of Aamir khan

Hindus don't need Gyan from such Bollywood hypocrites on Diwali#ShameonYouCeatTyres #boycottceattyres pic.twitter.com/W57pLnfKVY — GyanGanga (@sarinmall85) October 22, 2021

A couple of days ago, a popular clothing brand, FabIndia faced a backlash too. They had launched a new collection that apparently talked about the festivals of Diwali. They had named their collection "Jashn-e-Riwaaz." The brand was accused of defacing the Hindu festival of Diwali.

On the work front, Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha up for release next.