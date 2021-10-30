In a tragic news piece today, has confirmed the passing of actor Yusuf Hussain. The filmmaker penned an emotional note confirming his demise. The reason for the veteran actor's demise is not yet known. In the week hours, Hansal Mehta broke the news to everyone. Taking to his Twitter handle the Scam 1992 helmer revealed that while making Shahid, he was stuck in between and had no money left. It was Hussain who had helped him out by giving him his fixed deposit money. Hussain was Hansal's father-in-law. Mehta had married Safeena Hussain. However, in his note, he called him a father and not a father-in-law for always standing by his side. He also spoke about his personality saying that Hussain would consider every woman beautiful and every man a heartthrob. Also Read - Video! Aaradhya Bachchan grooving to Desi Girl with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is a MUST-WATCH

"I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!" (sic) his note read. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan protecting wife Aishwarya from the crowd will make you wish for a husband like him - watch video!

offered her condolences to Mehta and his family. "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all" she wrote. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the Happy New Year premier in Dubai- View pics!

This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all! ? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

Filmmaker too offered her condolences.

Deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) October 30, 2021

penned a note for the veteran actor and revealed that he worked with him in several films including the upcoming Bob Biswas. "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family," he tweeted out.

#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted out, "Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab,"

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab? https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

RIP, Yusuf Hussain.