will be seen collaborating again with director Aanand L Rai. The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood has worked with the filmmaker in Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. The filming of the two Bollywood movies have been wrapped up and are awaiting release. And amidst this, Akshay Kumar has signed another film with the filmmaker titled Gorkha. The film is based on the life of the legendary office of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian army. Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. This time, Aanand will be producing the film unlike the Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about Gorkha, the film will be helmed by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Major Cardoza had fought in the 1962, 1965 and especially 1971's India-Pakistan war. Talking about the 1971 war, Major Cardozo was attending a course at the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington. His battalion was already deployed for the war. When the second in command was martyred in the war, he was ordered to replace. Major Cardozo was popularly known as Cartoos Sahib. Cardozo stepped on a landmine during the war and due to the unavailability of proper medic, he amputated his own leg using a Khukri.

Akshay Kumar is known to essay patriotic characters really well on screen. We have seen his amazing acting chops in , Baby, , Bell Bottom, to name a few. In a statement, Aanand L Rai said, "We are honoured to bring to you the story of a great war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo, whose name is recorded in history for his immense courage in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. I am also looking forward to working with Akshay sir again for the third time," reports Dainik Bhasker.

Major General Cardozo, AVSM SM said, "I am honoured to share this story on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It is a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces of India. I am looking forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring it live. This story reflects the values ​​and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army."