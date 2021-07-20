After his arrest, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's video from The Kapil Sharma Show about his income is going VIRAL and how

Last night (Monday night), in a shocking turn of events, 's businessman-husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in the case of allegedly producing pornographic films. Mumbai's police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that Raj Kundra "appears to be the key conspirator" in the whole thing of producing, and publishing pornographic films through an app. And now, amidst all these allegations and his arrest, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's video from is going viral. In the video, the host, Kapil Sharma, was seen asking Raj, how does he earn so much. Shilpa Shetty's actress sister had joined the couple on the show as well. Ever since his arrest, the video is going viral on social media like crazy. Have a dekko at the video here: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to not be a part of the new season? Here's what we know

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie ???? (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Reportedly, a case was registered with Mumbai's crime branch in February. As per a report in the Times of India, a case against Raj Kundra has been registered under the IPC sections of cheating, indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content; Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar react to Farhan Akhtar’s amazing transformation

As per reports, two FIRs have been filed against 9 accused. Reportedly, the police apprehended 9 conspirators for allegedly forcing actors to shoot nude scenes for pornographic films. As per reports, the films and the scenes were streamed on paid applications. Poonam Pandey has accused Raj Kundra and his associates of illegally using her content despite the termination of the contract. She had registered a case with the Bombay High Court. Sherlyn Chopra has filed a case against an employee of the start-up who allegedly produced the content. Raj Kundra had denied all the allegations stating that he had exited from the start-up a couple of years ago. In June, reports state that Raj had sought anticipatory bail in connection with the case. As per a report in Zee News, was questioned regarding the same in March this year. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more