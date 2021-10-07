's son, was nabbed on Saturday, October 2nd in a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. He was taken into custody and later transferred to judicial custody. His bail application may be heard today, state reports. These are some tough times for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The actor is naturally worried about his kid which is why he cancelled one of his shoots. A report in Etimes states that SRK cancelled an Ad shoot with at the last minute. Also Read - Lagaan vs Gadar to Raees vs Kaabil: Bollywood's Biggest clashes that shattered the box office

The report states that all the necessary precautions had been taken into consideration but the superstar did not turn up. A source close to the development of the same, said, "Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets for Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4 pm that the superstar called off the shoot. He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay Devgn had reported on the sets earlier today, he will complete today's schedule."

Meanwhile, SRK also skipped Atlee's shoot. On the other hand, Aryan Khan met his father while in custody. Reports state that he broke down and cried inconsolably after seeing him. Talking about the drug bust, apart from Aryan Khan, 7 more were detained on Saturday. The names include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to name a few. TNCB officials had previously stated that they had seized banned substances such as cocaine, Mephedrine, Charas, Hydroponic Weed & MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000/- from the suspects. Media reports also say that Aryan has confessed to doing drugs. NCB also claimed that shocking and incriminating evidence was recovered from the leaked WhatsApp chat that allegedly linked Aryan Khan to an 'international racket.' The latest buzz states that Aryan may apply for bail today.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on 's Pathan and Atlee's film.