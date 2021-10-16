In tragic news today, veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar, who was last seen in and starrer Gulabo Sitabo, has passed away. The actress was 89-years-old. She played Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the 's directorial. She was hospitalised for some time now, revealed her daughter Mehru Jaffar. Mehru said that her mother had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Sahara hospital earlier this month. Also Read - Rohit Shetty beats Kapil Sharma as TV’s most popular non-fiction personality; Rahul Vaidya also on the list – see pics

"She was admitted to the hospital on October 4 due to breathlessness. She was not well. Her lungs were unable to take the oxygen that had been given to her. She passed away in the evening at around 6 pm," Mehru told PTI. Farrukh Jaffar passed away yesterday evening. Her last rites will be taking place today. Jaffar's grandson confirmed the news of her demise on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jafar passed away today at 7 pm in Lucknow."

Jaffar's first on-screen role is said to be in 1981's in which she played 's mother. She was also seen in , 's , 's , Manoj Bajpayee's , , starrer to name a few.

Her most memorable performance remains to be from as Big B's wife in Gulabo Sitabo. Her character of a feisty Fatima Begum was widely appreciated. Back when Gulabo Sitabo was released, seeing the praises that her character and acting chops got, the actress had expressed her happiness in an interview with PTI. She said, "Maine suna ki Begum baazi maar le jaati hai picture mein. ( I have heard that Begum outruns everyone in the film). Such praise about my character makes me happy."

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi paid a tribute to Fatima Begum in a post. She said, "begum gayiin.

Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo.(Begum is gone Farrukh ji, there was no one, and there will be no one like you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing us to connect with you. Please stay safe in the other world of Allah. RIP)"