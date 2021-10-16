Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo co-star Farrukh Jaffar passes away at the age of 89

Farrukh Jaffar, who played Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo passed away last evening. She also worked in Salman Khan's Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan's Swades.