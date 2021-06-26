Anushka Sharma flaunts her new hairdo as she gets her first-ever haircut after Vamika's birth – view pics

is in the UK right now, with Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika Kohli. The actress is unwinding and spending time with her daughter while accompanying her husband on his test cricket tour. The Band Baaja Baarat actress took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, flaunting her recent haircut. Now, you may wonder what's so special about getting a haircut. Anushka Sharma explained the same in the caption of the post. Also Read - Throwback: When Virat Kohli asked preggers Anushka Sharma whether she had food and won the hearts of Virushka fans all over again – watch video

In the caption of her post, the actress revealed that it was her first haircut after having Vamika. And given the post-partum hair fall, the actress loved her new look. And guess who she got the recommendation from? It's none other than actress . For the unversed, Sonam and Anand have a home in London. Anushka Sharma wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us." Have a dekko at Anushka Sharma's pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor commented on her post saying, "You look amazing," and also dropped a red heart. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, dropped three red hearts. Have a dekko at their comments here:

Back when the actress pregnant and giving interviews, she had revealed that she would continue to work and look after Vamika simultaneously. While talking to the Times of India, Anushka had said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, there haven't been any film announcements on Anushka's part. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her to announce a film. Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside and . However, the film was a dud. What do you have to say about glowing mommy, Anushka Sharma's post? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.