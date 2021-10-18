Bollywood actress and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl Vamika Kohli in January this year. The actress has kept Vamika away from the limelight but has teased or rather treated us with some precious glimpses of the little one every now and then. And that's what she did just a couple of minutes ago too. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a moment between Vamika and Virat. The doting dad seems to be having a jolly time with the toddler. Virat was in quarantine after the IPL. And it seems he has finally reunited with his loved ones. Vamika is in her nursery. You have to laud Anushka Sharma's sneaky photography skills too. She poured her heart into the caption in just one sentence. We bet you'll fall in love with the picture. "My whole heart in one frame," she wrote. Check out the picture here: Also Read - Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor– Saif Ali Khan and more celeb couples who lit up the screens with their ads

The adorable two plants on the cute little munchkin are stealing our hearts. We cannot wait to see who Vamika resembles, Anushka or Virat. Guess the lovely parents would take their own sweet time to introduce Vamika to the world.

Recently, Virat Kohli had opened up on how he and Anushka have to keep up with the speed of Vamika. Virat while in conversation with Dinesh Karthik revealed that his and Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' schedule revolves around Vamika. ", "Firstly now, with our daughter, it's putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay upto speed with her," he had said.

Vamika is now 9 months old already.