's bail plea hearing in the sessions court will take place today. An application was filed by Aryan Khan's legal team on Friday, reports state. And ahead of the bail plea hearing, the fans of late actor gathered outside 's sea-facing bungalow, Mannat. They have extended their support to the actor and his family in these tough times. Sushant idolised Shah Rukh Khan. He indeed loved him dearly and was inspired by him. Sushant would praise the Pathan actor whenever he got a chance, be it in interviews or at events.

Talking about Aryan Khan's arrest, for those not in the know, the star kid was nabbed by the NCB officials on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship in a drug bust. He had been in custody ever since. He reportedly confessed to taking drugs but denied involvement in the peddling of the illegal substance. He has been charged with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A lot of celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family in these tough times. Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan and his legal time are doing everything to get Aryan a bail. , , , , , and more have extended support to SRK and Aryan. On Friday, was also spotted at SRK's residence, Mannat. The filmmaker, it seems wasn't in the city for a while. Meanwhile, , Aliva Agnihotri and others were snapped outside Mannat just after Aryan's arrest.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has postponed all his work commitments. Media reports state that SRK expected Aryan to get bail on Friday. And hence, he had planned on resuming work by Monday. However, the application was rejected by the magistrate. Reports also state that SRK's sole intent is getting Aryan back home.