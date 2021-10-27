Aryan Khan bail hearing: 10 points that the star kid’s lawyers have kept before the Bombay High Court

's bail plea would be heard again today in Bombay High Court. and 's son Aryan was nabbed by the NCB earlier this month in a drug bust on a cruise ship, heading from Mumbai to Goa. He was invited as a special guest on the cruise ship. About 20 people including 2 Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the case so far. Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for some time now. His legal team and parents are doing everything to get him out. Aryan Khan's bail plea has been denied a number of times now. And today his bail plea will be heard in Bombay High Court at 2:30 PM again. And ahead of his bail plea hearing today, his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has listed down his argument. Let's have a dekko at the same below: Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed that son Aryan Khan considers him his superhero – watch

"There was no occasion to arrest my client, short and simple."

"What somebody else had in their shoe is not my concern."

“I went there, I did not have anything but I was arrested.”

“I am arguing a case which is actually not there against me.”

“General, amorphous vague kind of a situation … to bar jail bail.”

“I don’t want to sully my case by siding with either the political personality or the panchas.”

“Unsavoury controversy between political personalities and NCB cannot rub off on me.”

“There is immunity from prosecution after they go to a rehabilitation centre.”

“NCB opened up umbrella of conspiracy to charge anybody and everybody.”

“No possession, no consumption, no recovery of drugs from Aryan Khan then why is he sent to jail for 20 days?”

As per reports, two of the main accused have been granted bail recently. The names of Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu have come forward as the first accused in the case. Manish was accused of possessing 2.4gms ganja while Sahu was accused of consuming the contraband twice on the ship. On the other hand, Aryan Khan had nothing in his possession. Will Aryan Khan finally get his bail today? Will Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan finally reunite with their son, remains to be seen.