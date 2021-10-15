Aryan Khan breaks down during video call with Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan from jail

In a big shocker for and family, ’s bail hearing plea on Thursday reached no conclusion. The Mumbai Sessions court will announce the order in the case on October 20. Aryan Khan, who was sent to judicial custody on October 7, was sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8 and will remain inside for another 6 days at least. Post the heart-breaking update last evening, Aryan got on a video call with his parents and spoke to them for 10 minutes according to reports. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan to remain in jail till October 20; Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next with SS Rajamouli and more

It is said that the star kid broke down while speaking to his parents while SRK and Gauri tried to console him via the video call. As per the new norms in the jail due to Covid-19, the physical meetings of jail inmates with their family is barred and to enable them to speak to their kin, video calling facility has been made available. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Preity Zinta rushes to Mannat to give moral support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

There are around 11 smart phones installed in the Arthur Road jail and inmates are allowed to talk to their families twice or thrice a month. It was earlier reported that Aryan has been shifted to the normal ward, which can accommodate around 500 inmates. As per the Covid norms in the jails, an inmate is kept in the quarantine cell for a period of 3-5 days and thereafter to the normal ward if the Covid test report comes negative. Also Read - Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid

Aryan’s case has been receiving a lot of support from the film fraternity and fans of Shah Rukh Khan. There have been opinions floating around that the NCB’s case is a farce and that Aryan’s arrest is unfair. It remains to be seen what new turn this high profile case takes on October 20.