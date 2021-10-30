and ’s son is finally back home at with his family. The star kid was in custody for 28 days, and in Arthur Road Jail for 23 days. While the parents have been devastated and spent many restless days and sleepless nights, one cannot even imagine the 23-year-old Aryan Khan’s ordeal inside the jail. However, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned the day and the weeks ahead for Aryan very diligently. Also Read - Aryan Khan comes home: Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan now open doors of Mannat for family and friends [Exclusive]

A source close to the family tells us that while the parents have been worried sick about their son, they have ensured to ease the trauma that he must have been in due to all that happened the past few days. The source tells BollywoodLife, “Aryan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he has been away from home and we all know the conditions inside jails. Also, it is more so important keeping Covid in mind.” The source further revealed that Aryan’s nutrition and the fact that he wasn’t eating well inside the jail has been a cause of great concern for mother Gauri and “a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists after Aryan’s thorough blood tests will be followed.” Also Read - Aryan Khan bail: Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam, Pooja Dadlani’s First Reactions to the news of Aryan coming home

But one of the most important things on the agenda perhaps is counselling. The source says, “Aryan is just 23-year-old and he has gone through a lot the past 28 days. Being arrested and sent to jail with hardened criminals, to live inside four walls in such horrible conditions, is not easy for anyone. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been very worried about Aryan’s mental state and the trauma he must have gone through. They have planned counselling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible so that he can come out of all that this chapter has broken inside him.” Also Read - Inconsolable Gauri Khan stopped eating, sleepless Shah Rukh Khan only survived on coffee: Heart-breaking details of what happened at Mannat the 28 days Aryan was away

There have been reports earlier that Shah Rukh and Gauri plan to keep Aryan away from parties, time out with friends, and public glare for some time and keep a tab on his and the company he keeps. It is only natural for the parents to get more protective about their son, after this incident in their lives.