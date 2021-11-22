The bail order in ’s drugs case is finally out and it has made it clear that the star kid wasn’t involved in any conspiracy and there was no real evidence for his arrest. ’s was taken into custody on October 3 and was released from jail after almost a month. During this, the NCB tried everything to ensure that his bail pleas are rejected. But now, all fingers are pointed at NCB after the Bombay High Court released the bail order. With this, all eyes are on Shah Rukh, who has not spoken or made any statement about the same till now. Will he break his silence? Also Read - Trending Ent News: Sanjay Gupta asks who compensates for what Aryan Khan went through, Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her look at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet, Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock' and more

As per reports, Shah Rukh has been strongly advised to take legal action against Sameer Wankhede; the NCB officer leading the case and arresting Aryan. The Pathan star's strong legal team, who had finally managed to get Aryan out on bail despite strong opposition and arguments from NCB in the court, is now working full time to make a case against Sameer Wankhede. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan's legal team will quiz Sameer Wankhede on what grounds did the NCB arrest Aryan and his friends.

According to the report, that cites Khan's close friend, Shah Rukh may break his silence soon and take strong action. He is being advised by the top legal sharks to take retaliatory legal action against Sameer Wankhede and the team who were involved in nabbing Aryan and his friends and sending them to jail. Will Shah Rukh act on this advice or just let it go and be contended with the fact that his son is not only out of jail but also proved innocent, is something that will unfold in due course.

Meanwhile, the bail order released from the Bombay High Court stated, “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act... Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them.”