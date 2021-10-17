was nabbed by the NCB sleuths on 2nd October in a drug bust on a Mumbai-Goa bound cruise ship. , 's son was a special invitee on the cruise ship and reportedly the only one without a boarding pass. Aryan was arrested the next day and has remained in the custody of NCB and then his custody was handed over to the police. He is currently behind the bars in Arthur Road Jail and is reportedly known as Qaidi no. 956 (TOI report). Now, as per the latest reports that are going around, it seems Aryan Khan and the rest of the accused and arrested ones are getting a counselling session inside the prison. For the uninitiated, the star kid was arrested alongside 7 others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan cries inconsolably during video call with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Netizens rally behind Shehnaaz Gill as Honsla Rakh releases and more

Coming back to the counselling session, during the same, Aryan has made a promise to the NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede that he will make him proud one day. Aryan's being counselled by Wankhede and some NGO workers. During the same, he promised to work for the betterment of the socially and economically weaker of the society. He also promised to stray from the wrong path.

After his release, Aryan has promised to work for the "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which will put him in the wrong light, an official told PTI, say several media reports. "I will do something that will make you proud of me," Aryan added, said the official.

Meanwhile, Aryan's bail plea has been rejected a couple of times. His next bail plea will be heard on 20th October in a special court that deals with the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act.