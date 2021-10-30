The Mumbai drugs case was nothing less than a Bollywood potboiler. , along with many others were nabbed by the NCB from a rave party onboard a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. and will finally reunite their son today after a legal battle that seemed unending. Here’s a timeline of Day 1 of arrest to the final release day and all that lies ahead for Aryan Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan shares unseen pics of Shah Rukh Khan's son and Arbaaz Merchant post court's verdict

Aryan Khan case timeline:

Oct 3 - NCB arrests Aryan Khan from a Mumbai rave party

Oct 4 - NCB gets Aryan Khan's custody till Oct 7

Oct 7 - Aryan Khan sent to 14-days judicial custody

Oct 8 – Aryan lodged inside Arthur Road Jail; Magistrate's court rejects Aryan Khan's bail

Oct 11 - NDPS court hears Aryan Khan's bail plea, asks NCB to reply

Oct 14 - NDPS court reserves order on bail plea till Oct 20

Oct 20 – Big blow as NDPS court rejects Aryan Khan's bail

Oct 21 - Aryan Khan's legal team moves Bombay High Court

Oct 21 – Shah Rukh Khan goes to jail to meet his son

Oct 21 – NCB raids ’s home

Oct 21 – Ananya Panday summoned to the NCB office for the first session of questioning

Oct 22 – Ananya Panday summoned to the NCB office for the second session of questioning

Oct 25 – Ananya Panday misses NCB questioning session, due to ill-health

Oct 26 - Bombay High Court starts hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea

Oct 28 - Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and actor Munmun Dhamecha

Oct 29 – Court releases detailed order on bail, Aryan Khan’s legal team misses procedure deadline for release

Oct 30 – Shah Rukh Khan leaves to bring Aryan Khan home

Octo 30 – Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road Jail

What lies ahead: Aryan Khan conditional bail

The Bombay High Court has granted conditional bail to Aryan Khan and the others accused. There are 14 conditions listed for his bail as per these - Aryan Khan cannot leave Greater Mumbai without informing the police and sharing his detailed itinerary and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday between 11 am - 2 pm. He has to submit his passport with the court and cannot leave the country without permission, "not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.” Are other conditions for the bail. NCB can request cancellation of bail if Aryan Khan violates any of these conditions.

Once Aryan Khan is home

There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have decided to keep Aryan Khan grounded for two to three months and will be barred from going out for parties, get-togethers or time out and night outs with friends.