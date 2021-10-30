The day has finally come. After almost a month, brought his son back home from the Arthur Road Jail. The star kid was given a celebratory welcome with fans playing dhol, bursting crackers and waving banners with their messages for Shah Rukh and Aryan. The fans have been parked outside for days following Aryan’s arrest. And these are people from not just the city but all across the country. First in solidarity and then celebrating the bail and waiting for Aryan to come home. Also Read - From Aryan Khan’s bail to his walking out of jail: Here’s what Gauri Khan did while she counted every minute for her firstborn to come home [Exclusive]

Now, that Shah Rukh is finally home with his kid and at peace that the worse is over, he may do a special gesture for his fans. Known to always acknowledge his fans, wherever he goes. And especially those who gather outside his sea-facing Bandra bungalow, where fans come to see, meet and wish him on every big occasion, be it Eid, his big releases, birthdays and more. Now, that joy is back at Mannat, Shah Rukh may take two minutes out to come to his balcony and wave at his fans and thank them for all their love, support, prayers and unwavering trust that he and his son can do no wrong. Also Read - Aryan Khan’s FIRST PICTURE as he walks out of Arthur Road jail; wide-eyed and expressionless star kid seen in a white t-shirt, blue hoodie

Will Aryan also be accompanying his father this time, it is something that remains to be seen. Earlier, the little AbRam Khan had taken on this duty to wave at fans as soon as Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the bail lists down 14 conditions that Aryan will have to adhere to, which includes going to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am - 2 pm to mark his presence. He is also not allowed to go out of the country before prior permission from the court and out of Greater Mumbai without informing NCB. Also Read - Aryan Khan to come home: A complete timeline from October 3 to October 30 and what lies beyond for Shah Rukh Khan’s son