Yesterday afternoon and 's son did not get bail again. The star kid has been away from home for about a month now. Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB sleuths on 2nd October 2021 in a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. He was arrested later with 18 others. Since 8th October Aryan Khan has been placed in the Arthur Road jail. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan's legal team are trying their best to get Aryan out of jail on bail. However, luck has not been in their favour till now. And it seems bail proceedings may take a lot of time yet again today. In case you missed it, the bail plea hearing for Aryan Khan will take place again today. Also Read - Did Gauri Khan use this popular Bollywood trick to meet son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail?

The hearing will start after 3 pm. The Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh is likely to present his side of the arguments today. It is likely to take some time as he will be arguing against bailing Aryan out along with his friends, Arbaaz and Munmun. The arguments heard will be for all three of them and would take a lot of time and by the time he will be finished putting forth his arguments, the court’s time will be over. So, it may happen that the Judge’s may postpone his decision to tomorrow, or a later date. Next week, as y'all know, the festival of Diwali approached. And the vacations start right after and therefore getting bail for Aryan Khan today itself is very crucial. However, in special cases, the court has can decide to hear or announce judgment on a holiday as well. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan back home at Mannat after meetings with the legal team at a hotel? Hrithik Roshan again shows his solidarity

It is worrisome for SRK, Gauri and their well-wishers. The past few weeks have been very taxing for them indeed. They would only be able to breathe a sigh of relief once Aryan is out on bail. Let's see if he is granted bail today. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif breaks her silence on marrying Vicky Kaushal; Soni Razdan shares update on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date and more