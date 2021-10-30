Aryan Khan’s FIRST PICTURE as he walks out of Arthur Road jail; wide-eyed and expressionless star kid seen in a white t-shirt, blue hoodie

Finally, after four weeks, 's son walks out free. The star kid was seen in a blue hoodie and had no expressions on his face. He walked straight towards his car while the media tried to get a snapshot of him. Shah Rukh Khan had reached outside Arthurs Road Jail to pick his prince and take him back home. Also Read - Aryan Khan to come home: A complete timeline from October 3 to October 30 and what lies beyond for Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Shah Rukh Khan had brought an entourage of cars to pick Aryan Khan from the Arthur Road Jail. The media had been waiting to get a glimpse of Aryan as he got out. Paparazzi has been sharing videos of the same too. Check out some of the videos here:

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday, 28th October 2021. H would have been scot-free yesterday but the legal proceedings reportedly took a lot of time. Hence, Aryan was let go today. Juhi Chawla, who is the Pathan actor's goof friend and confidant had signed a surety for Aryan Khan's release. His bail and release proceedings included about 14 strict clauses. Aryan was asked to submit his passport and even execute a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh or more. Furthermore, he is barred from communicating with any of his co-accused.

Aryan was nabbed on 2nd October by the NCB officials. He was arrested along with 18 others in the drug bust case on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. The arrested also includes Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were also granted bail on Thursday. The arrested also include two Nigerian nationals.