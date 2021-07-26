Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to a troll's comment that he 'looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag' is HILARIOUS – watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana is the next guest after Salman Khan to feature on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch 2. The Doctor G actor would react and respond to several trolls on the show. Watch the teaser of the same below...