Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to a troll's comment that he 'looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag' is HILARIOUS – watch video

will be featuring on 's chat show Pinch 2 and would be answering and reacting to some hilarious and nasty comments on the show. The Vicky Donor actor is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood industry. He has been changing the film scenario by trying different and unique stories and characters. However, the actor on Pinch 2 recalled being written off when his fils after his debut flopped back to back. Also Read - BTS fan Diljit Dosanjh's new album title Moon Child has a special connection with RM's mixtape

In conversation with Arbaaz Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai (After my first film, I had three back-to-back flops. People wrote me off and said that I would amount to nothing. Being an actor is in your hands but being a star is destiny)." Also Read - Doctor G first look out! Ayushmann Khurrana aces the look of a surgeon with his geeky avatar

The Andhadhun actor also reacted to a nasty troll who comment on his post saying he 'looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag.' Ayushmann had a hilarious response, he said, "As long as the lady is hot, ayushmaan bhava." The actor slammed trolling families while trolling celebrities. He said it's okay to criticise if one does not like song or movie as they have paid to watch it. However, they should not bring their families in that and we cannot agree more. Watch the promo here: Also Read - Badhaai Ho and Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently in Bhopal shooting for his next film Doctor G. The actor is pretty stoked about his third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki and . He has completed shooting for 's Anek which is said to be an action thriller film. He also has helmer Abhishek Kapur's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with .