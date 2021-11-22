Baiju Bawra: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt put Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a quandary

Maverick director is in a fix, thanks to two of his favourite Bollywood actresses - and . The latest we hear is that both the actresses are in the running to bag the female lead role in Bhansali’s ambitious project Baiju Bawra, which stars . It is said that Deepika is keen on working on the project and has been continuously sending out feelers to Bhansali. However, the director, who has worked with Alia Bhatt in Ganghubai Kathiawadi and is left in awe of her performance, wants Alia to be in Baiju Bawra. Also Read - Pathan, Sanki and more: 5 upcoming movies of Shah Rukh Khan that fans are waiting for with bated breath

Not just this, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that Alia has read the Baiju Bawra script and she has liked it so much that she has told Bhansali to stop his hunt for the female lead. She is in fact has offered to do the film for free. On the other hand, there were reports in August that Deepika was the first choice for Baiju Bawra but the deal couldn't be sealed since she demanded a pay equal to Ranveer.

But it is said that Deepika feels no other actress can do justice to 's role and doesn't want to let go of it. It is said that she wanted to be part of Gangubai Kathiawadi as well but lost out on that. We are sure that now with the actress not finalised as yet for Baiju Bawra, Deepika and Alia both will do all that they can to bag this one.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s jodi with both the actresses lights up the screens. However, the actor hasn’t played a full-fledged role with his real wife onscreen, post their marriage. The two will share screen space in ’83 where Ranveer plays Kapil Dev and Deepika plays his wife Romi. Let’s wait and watch which actress gets on board Bhansali’s next biggie.