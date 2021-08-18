The producers of Bell Bottom, and his kids, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, held a special screening of the movie at Surat for the media, after which a con call was held to address the press contingent, with lead star also joining in all the way from London. Now, given how Bell Bottom ends, without revealing anything more to avoid spoilers, there's clear room for a sequel. So, with the thought needling us all through the post-screening press conference, BollywoodLife asked Akshay Kumar himself of the chances of a Bell Bottom 2 and if the makers and himself had set the movie up for it, considering the trajectory of the screenplay and especially the movie's finale. Also Read - BREAKING: Akshay Kumar unveils the leading lady for his next; will begin shooting a day after Bell Bottom releases

Over the moon with excitement for the response the film received, Akshay was more than willing to indulge us and said, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out." Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged? Here's the truth about their roka speculation

Opening up about why the makers of Bell Bottom are bringing the film on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend, Akshay Kumar had revealed in an earlier interview, “See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better.” Also Read - Bell Bottom BOX OFFICE prediction: Budget + satellite rights breakup of the Akshay Kumar starrer and how much it's expected to collect on day 1

So, as you gear up for Bell Bottom, make note that a sequel could be in the works soon.