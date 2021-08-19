A couple of days ago, it was reported that would be launched by filmmaker in a comic-book-inspired show. It was also said that along with Khushi, Zoya will also launch 's kids, and and 's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Well, these were all speculative reports but they had surely attracted a lot of attention from the audience. Khushi Kapoor's debut has been the talk of the town for months now. And now, Khushi's producer father, has reacted to the news reports. The Valimai producer said he had no clue about the reports. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babil Khan and more – Are you ready for the next generations of Khans? – view pics

An ETimes report quoted Boney Kapoor saying, "I don't know anything about this. I don't know what you are talking about." Meanwhile, in January, Kapoor had reportedly opened up on Khushi's debut. However, he had said that he won't launch his daughter in the show business. A Bombay Times report had quoted Boney Kapoor saying, " have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

Back in 2019, when Khushi Kapoor and had appeared together on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, host had asked Khushi about her debut. The actress-in-making had replied saying that she would blindly follow into the film world. However, she was quick to add that her father would choose her debut hero for her.

's daughters Janhvi and Khushi had always been the centre of attention in the media. Their debut film reports had been floating around for ages. For those not in the know, Khushi Kapoor has completed a filmmaking course at New York Film Academy in the US. Reports of Khushi making a debut with a South film had also been in the news.