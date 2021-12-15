Motion Poster Launch kicked off in Delhi a couple of hours ago. , and were present at the event in the capital city and had a small meet and greet with the fans. Alia and Ranbir's fans were crazy after seeing the two stars share the stage together. Y'all would know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other. Though the duo never directly ever confirmed, the sparks were seen flying at the Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch. Alia even addressed Ranbir as 'Baby'. Alia and Ranbir were seen flirting at the event wherein the actress was seen blushing about. The Brahamstra cast took the QnAs from the fans well. And one of the questions asked by the fan to Ranbir was about their wedding. Also Read - Brahmastra release date out: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer all set to hit the big screens

Ranbir read the fan question, "Ranbir, when will you marry Alia or someone else?" Alia was not surprised much except for the end part. And we totally get that. Ranbir answered the question saying. "Well, haven't we seen lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that." Also Read - Brahmastra motion poster launch: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'BABY', leaves him blushing

The actor then proceeds to look at Alia and asks. "Hamari kab hogi?" Alia looks shocked and fires back, "Why you are asking me?" Ranbir dodges the bullet by saying that he was asking Ayan. The director jumped to their defence and said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date." Also Read - Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch: Ranbir Kapoor remembers his late father Rishi Kapoor; re-creates his Iconic dialogue

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing headlines for their wedding rumours for a long time now. BollywoodLife.com had revealed all about their wedding recently. A source close to the RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had informed us, "Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don't t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals." It is said that Alia and Ranbir may tie the knot in December 2022 or early 2023.