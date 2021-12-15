Motion Poster Launch is happening in Delhi right now as you read this. And the motion poster launch was attended by the cast and crew of Brahmastra, that is, , and . The Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch was hosted by Mantra and Dolly Singh. After the stunning Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch, Ranbir Kapoor joined the stage at the fan event. He greeted everyone who had joined the special launch event. Ranbir also turned emotional during the same and recalled his father, the late legendary actor . Ranbir Kapoor also recreated his iconic dialogue remembering him. Also Read - Brahmastra: Before poster launch and release date announcement, Alia Bhatt seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib - view pics

At the motion poster launch, Ranbir Kapoor recalled Rishi Kapoor's words while making of Brahmastra. "I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during the last how many years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me. He kept asking me what are you doing? Why are you taking so long to make a film? Who spends so much of money? Ranbir you are not making a penny on this film. VX film kaun dekhega India mein? VFX film koi nahi dekhta India mein."

He added, "I believe that he here somewhere. I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling." He then asked people to join him in paying a small tribute to his legendary father. He then re-created Rishi Kapoor's iconic dialogue of "Kya Tumne Kisise Pyaar Kiya."