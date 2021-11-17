On 14 November 2021, and celebrated their third wedding anniversary together. The two kept the destination of their wedding anniversary celebrations a secret. But no longer now. Pictures of the duo are going viral on social media from their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had jetted off to Uttarakhand amidst their hectic shooting schedules to spend some quality time and celebrate their third wedding anniversary together. Also Read - BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus NOT ADAPTED from Angoor; director Rohit Shetty REVEALS what it's actually based on [EXCLUSIVE]

A video of Ranveer and Deepika had gone viral from Dehradun airport. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actor and actress were seen walking hand-in-hand. And now, new pictures are going viral in which they are seen thronged by the fans whilst enjoying their getaway. Ranveer and Deepika also posed with some fans. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for a new project in Dubai; to star alongside THIS popular international star from 365 days – Exclusive

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated each other for 6 years before tying the knot in 2018. The two had kept their relationship a secret however, rumours did float around ever since they starred in 's films together. Talking about their wedding, it was an extravagant wedding at the picturesque Villa Del Balbianello Lake Como, Italy. A very private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. They married as per Sindhi and Konkani wedding rituals. Later, they threw lavish reception parties in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathan with , The Intern with , a Nag Ashwin film , a yet-untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be seen making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer, on the other hand, has 's Cirkus with , and , Jayesbhai Jordaar with Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with and remake with Shankar. He was recently seen in and starrer .