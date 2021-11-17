On 14 November 2021, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their third wedding anniversary together. The two kept the destination of their wedding anniversary celebrations a secret. But no longer now. Pictures of the Bajirao Mastani duo are going viral on social media from their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had jetted off to Uttarakhand amidst their hectic shooting schedules to spend some quality time and celebrate their third wedding anniversary together. Also Read - BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus NOT ADAPTED from Angoor; director Rohit Shetty REVEALS what it's actually based on [EXCLUSIVE]
A video of Ranveer and Deepika had gone viral from Dehradun airport. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actor and actress were seen walking hand-in-hand. And now, new pictures are going viral in which they are seen thronged by the fans whilst enjoying their getaway. Ranveer and Deepika also posed with some fans. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for a new project in Dubai; to star alongside THIS popular international star from 365 days – Exclusive
Also Read - Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's reaction on seeing him host and it's husband-wife goals!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated each other for 6 years before tying the knot in 2018. The two had kept their relationship a secret however, rumours did float around ever since they starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films together. Talking about their wedding, it was an extravagant wedding at the picturesque Villa Del Balbianello Lake Como, Italy. A very private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. They married as per Sindhi and Konkani wedding rituals. Later, they threw lavish reception parties in Mumbai and Bangalore.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, a Nag Ashwin film Prabhas, a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be seen making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, Jayesbhai Jordaar with Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Anniyan remake with Shankar. He was recently seen in Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.
