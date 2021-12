married Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year. The actress and her husband welcome a baby boy in May. Dia's little munchkin is called Avyaan Azaad. The actress has been sharing some glimpses of the little one quite frequently on Instagram. And the Call My Agent actress did it again just about an hour ago. Dia Mirza shared one of the cutest glimpses of Avyaan Azaad. It is a closeup with Dia holding Avyaan's little hands. Actually, it's Avyaan who has wrapped his hands around Dia's finger. We also get a glimpse of his chubby tomato red cheeks and eyes. Dia shared the picture of Avyaan as he turned 4-months-old today. Also Read - From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill relationship to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 6 celeb rumours that all came true in 2021

Dia Mirza penned a sweet note on the occasion which read: "Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around." Check out Dia's post below: Also Read - Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin and other divas who did not let 'divorcee' tag stop them from finding love again