Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Saira Banu gives an IMPORTANT update on the veteran actor's health

Veteran actor was hospitalized a couple of days ago after he complained of breathlessness. has been staying by his side throughout and has been taking care of the nonagenarian actor day and night. Late Monday night, the former Hindi film actress gave an update on the actor's health. Worry not as the actor is recovering well. Saira Banu thanked God for helping Dilip Kumar recover. In her tweet, she said, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving," while adding to his fans to keep him in their prayers and wishes. She added, "We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon." The actress had tweeted out from Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle. Have a dekko at her tweet here: Also Read - Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised after being diagnosed with pneumonia

Also Read - Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness; is under observation in ICU

Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Saira Banu has been spotted a fair few times by the paparazzi who have been waiting to get a glimpse of the veteran actor. The Padosan actress was seen waving at the paps once on her way inside. A couple of days ago, ANI had shared a report stating that the Kranti actor was moved to ICU. The report stated, "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon." Also Read - Dilip Kumar's latest health update: Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar confirms the veteran actor's health is improving

Earlier in June, as per a report in PTI, Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized after he had complained of breathlessness. The Muhal-E-Azam actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. It is said to condition wherein excess fluid gathers between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. However, he had successful surgery for the same and was discharged on 11th June.

There had been WhatsApp forwards going viral stating that the actor has passed away. However, Saira Banu asked fans to not believed them as the actor is stable and recovering.