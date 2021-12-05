Bollywood debutante and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out in theatres now. A couple of days ago, a movie screening was held in the city which was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities including the gorgeous . The actress has been a national crush ever since her MS Dhoni: The Untold Story days and Disha graced the red carpet all dolled and decked up. She wore a nut-brown bodycon dress that had ruched patterns all over. For her hairdo, Disha Patani sported frizzy curls. She wore fur-trimmed shoes and carried a mini Louis Vuitton sling bag. Disha is known for her bold and HOT dressing sense. Fans always love her glamorous avatars. However, this time around, netizens don't look impressed with her looks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli will steal your hearts in risque thigh-high slit lehenga choli [PICS]

Fans trolled Disha for her outfit. Some commented that she looked sleepy or that she came to the screening straight from the bed. While some talked about her skinny outfit. "Inhe thand nhi lagti kya chahe kitni bhi hot samjhe khud ko लेकिन Thand," one of the social media users comments. Another user wrote, "Face ko kya hogya", "Soke uthi h abhi","Esa lg rha he abhi ro degi.....", "Lagta hai behen neend se uth ke aagai hai", "Inko thand nhi lagti kya", "budhi kaise hogyi ekdum se", "looking like not well or may be drunk", read the many comments on paparazzi's videos posts. Check them out below: Also Read - Tadap box office collection Day 1: Ahan Shetty's debut film surprises, takes a good start; surpasses biggies like Satyameva Jayate 2 and others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about the Tadap screening, apart from Disha, celebs such as , Genelia D’Souza and , Shanaya Kapoor, , and more had joined the screening of the romance drama film directed by and produced by . Also Read - Tadap: Suniel Shetty pens an emotional note for son Ahan for his debut film; says, 'People are true if you are'

On the work front, Disha Patani has KTina which is directed by Ashima Chibber and has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame. The film is said to be a women-centric one with the female lead being extremely superstitious. She also has returns with , Tara Sutaria and . Recently, it was revealed that Disha will be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.