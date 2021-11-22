Exclusive! Deana Dia calls her latest music video ‘Gal Karle’ a magical experience

“Be real and focus on creating an identity of your own rather than imitating what others are doing. Life is too short to be a mainstream artist”, says actress Deana Dia. She is on the top of her game and is creating news for all the right reasons. Her recently released music video ‘Gal Karle’ has been getting applause from one and all. The Punjabi love song sees the crackling chemistry of Deana along with the former Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani.

After the super success of her music video, Deana in an exclusive conversation speaks about the love she has got from her fans and the experience while shooting ‘Gal Karle’.

‘Gal Karle’ is your second music video. What were your thoughts before and after the release of the music video?

Ever since I heard the melodious tunes and lyrics of ‘Gal Karle’, I was instantly hooked to the song. I had made up my mind to be a part of this music video after hearing it for the first time. Having gained enough confidence to face the camera after 'Jis Waqt Tera Chehra', all I wanted is to be a part of this melodious track. I was sure that the audience would love the song, but I did not expect that it would get such an overwhelming response in such a short time.

How would you define your creative process while filming for this song?

Well, not just for this song but for every project I do, my creative process changes as per the role of the character. In ‘Gal Karle’, it was easy for me to be the love interest of Nishant Singh Malkhani. This song is an expression of love and is an ode to all the couples out there.

Were there any challenges while filming for the music video?

Honestly, the filming process went seamlessly. It was so much fun to shoot this song throughout. The only challenge that I faced while shooting for this song was lip-syncing with the Punjabi lyrics. I am not so fluent in the language. However, after shooting this song, I have aced my fluency in the Punjabi language, haha!

Tell us about your experience while shooting for ‘Gal Karle’.

The music video is beautifully directed by Aman Prajapat. Along with it, it was so easy-breezy to shoot with Nishant Malkhani. He’s a wonderful co-star, and I am glad that the audience loved our chemistry in the song. We shot the music video in Jaipur, and it was an enriching experience to work with a team of creative professionals.

If you had to describe ‘Gal Karle’ using one word, how would you describe it?

Magical. That’s what comes to my mind when I think of the song. There’s so much Indianness to the song that anyone would fall in love with audio-video spectacle.

‘Gal Karle’ is crooned by Dev Negi and Neha Karode. Presented by PM Films & Production, this love song is produced by Pravin Patel. The music video was released on the official YouTube channel of Virtual Planet Music on November 20, and the song is streaming across all the major audio platforms.