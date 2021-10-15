Over the last few days, a lot has happened in the entertainment industry. Various stories surfaced concerning star kid, his mother and in other news a noted actress's post for late television actor to name a few. You would have guessed it by now that we are talking about , , Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Let's get to know which rumoured stories that went viral like wildfire recently and the truth behind the same. Also Read - Arthur Road Jail: The hell inside which the Prince of Bollywood Aryan Khan is locked

A couple of days ago, a video went viral on social media. In the video, a woman crying inconsolably outside court after Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing. Now, netizens wondered whether it was Gauri Khan who broke down after the bail plea hearing. Aryan's bail was denied again. He will be in the custody till 20th October, state reports. Now, the truth of the video which went viral was that it was NOT Gauri Khan. Neither Gauri nor has made any public appearance after Aryan's arrest in the drug bust on a Mumbai-Goa bound cruise. Meanwhile, no drugs were found in Aryan's possession when he was nabbed.

A couple of days ago, a post went viral on social media. It seemingly featured Shehnaaz Gill's first post after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's demise on September 2. A tweet went viral which read, "@realsidharthshukla pehle kyun na mile hum," which was seemingly posted by the Honsla Rakh actress's official Twitter handle. However, it was a fake post that went viral. Shehnaaz is still grieving the demise of one of the most loved actors from the TV industry.

A lot has been happening around Aryan Khan's arrest. Several reports are coming out every hour it seems. Just the other day, it was stated that Aryan was slapped inside the jail by NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede. It was stated that Wankhede slapped Aryan twice when he was being pampered by his father, Shah Rukh Khan over the phone. It was stated that Sameer gave an earful to the Pathan actor too saying that he should have schooled Aryan before. Several publications had covered the news. However, there's not an ounce of truth to these reports. NCB Chief denied the news saying that NCB is a professional agency.

