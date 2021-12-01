Fact Check: Truth behind Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup rumours

Celebrity weddings and breakups – these two things never fail to grab attention from fans. Right now, everyone is waiting for and to finally come out in the open about their marriage. And on the other hand, there are rumours of and Malaika Arora breaking up. The couple has been under continuous scrutiny over their relationship. It is only recently that they confirmed being a couple, started indulging in online PDA and being seen in public, posing together for the paparazzi. In fact, they are one of the couples who are touted to get married in 2022. Also Read - Hip-clinging leggings, shorty shorts, wafer-fine bikini bottoms – when Malaika Arora left little to the imagination with her bolder-than-bold outfits

Amid all this, there are various reports of the two all set to call their relationship off. The reports are citing the fact that Arjun and Malaika will not be celebrating Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 together as the BIG hint that all is not well between them. So what is the truth? Well, it is true that Arjun and Malaika may not be partying this time around on Christmas or New Year and there may not be pictures from their house parties or special get-togethers with others in their circle. But that is no where related to any breakup. Arjun and Malaika are very much together and madly in love with each other.

The fact is that Arjun is busy shooting for his film Kuttey. He is on a strict schedule and that is the reason why he may not be able to spare time to party with his lady. So those who are quick to reach conclusions and believe in all the rumours that come their way, please, hold your horses. Let's not get people married or breakup just for the heck of it ya. Here's wishing Arjun and Malaika all the positivity and peace this party season and hoping that they do find time to relish in each other's company come Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022.