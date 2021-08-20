and are said to be dating each other. While they have made several public appearances together, they never openly discussed their relationship in a direct manner. The two are reportedly living together, and are also looking forward to their new abode, which is said to be under construction right now. Ranbir and Alia have showered love on each other, heaped praises on each other on countless occasions. But fans just discovered an unseen mushy moment between the two and now, they cannot keep calm about it. It so happened that celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a picture on her Instagram handle featuring Alia Bhatt. The actress is seen posing against a wall in her house. And on that wall, there are a couple of photo frames. And one of those frames, fans have spotted Ranbir kissing Alia on her head. Ranbir can be seen sitting on a platform while hugging Alia from behind who is seen sitting on a chair. The loved is up picture seems to be from their Ranthambore trip last year. Have a dekko at Lakshmi's post here: Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Let Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood beauties inspire you to dress up for the occasion – view pics

And now, have a dekko at the closeup shot of Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt's head here:

On their professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in 's , a sci-fi superhero trilogy. The film also stars , , , , to name a few. Alia also has RRR alongside Jr NTR, , Olivia Morris, and more. She began shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with just today. She has completed shooting for 's Gangubai Kathiwadi and also has Darlings in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir has with and . It is a period drama film. He also has a film in his kitty.