A couple of minutes ago, and 's first-born, was released from jail on bail. He was nabbed by the NCB sleuths on 2nd October on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship in a drug bust case. While Aryan was a special invitee on the ship, he was nabbed by the officials along with 7 others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Later some more arrests were made with that of two Nigerian officials. After 25-days he was released from jail. Media was out and about at Arthur Road Jail to catch a glimpse of Aryan. The star kids' mother has been distraught with her son's arrest. Reports claimed that Gauri Khan had been praying non-stop for Aryan's release. And now, here's an inside scoop about what Gauri has been up to during the last few weeks when Aryan was away. A highly placed inside has also revealed what Gauri's up to now.

A source informed that Gauri will be meeting Aryan after 27 days. Now, Shah Rukh Khan had met Aryan when he dropped by the Arthur Road Jail on21st October when the restrictions about meeting the inmates were relaxed. However, Gauri couldn't meet her son. The source informed us that after the bail was finally announced on Thursday, the doting mother cleaned his room and also decorated it. She also ordered the cook to make Aryan's favourite sweet when he comes home. She is also said to have worked up a menu to whip up his favourite dishes every day. Furthermore, SRK and Gauri have also got the home decked up with Diwali lights on Friday evening to give a warm, celebratory welcome to their son.

Aryan Khan's bail surety was signed by . Aryan's bail also included some strict clauses such as submitting his passport to special court.