The day is finally here. and starrer Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has finally on floors. The film, directed by and a sequel to the 2001 superhit Gadar Ek Prem Katha is being shot near Amritsar in Punjab. Sunny and Ameesha are back reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina and their first looks in their character are out. The director Anil Sharma has been very active on social media and sharing every update about Gadar 2 and he has just shared the pictures from the sets as well. Also Read - From Aamir Khan’s Akele Hum Akele Tum to Rupali Ganguly’s Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: check out the Pakistani copies of these 9 Bollywood films and hit TV shows

The film will be shot in Amritsar and Himachal Pradesh in the coming few weeks, before the peak winter season sets in. Check out the BTS pictures from the Gadar 2 sets below: Also Read - JUST IN: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patal, Utkarsh Sharma goes on floors today – deets here

Gadar Ek Prem Katha revolved around a Sikh man from India Tara Singh (Sunny Singh) and a Muslim woman from Pakistan Sakina (Ameesha Patel). The story was around how they meet at moment when there is communal unrest and fall in love despite all the hate around them and how they find a way to be together. They also have a son together, Jeete (played by Utkarsh Sharma). Now, it is said that Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will focus on a grown up Jeete’s love story. The female lead opposite him is not yet known. However, while his love story will be the crux of the film, Sunny Deol as Tara will remain the main protagonist and will be back in an angry and endearing man’s avatar once again. Also Read - Dharmendra treats fans to a solid kick of nostalgia; performs on an iconic song from his yesteryear film with Sharmila Tagore: Watch

The film Gadar Ek Prem Katha has been one of the biggest blockbusters of its time which had set a benchmark for other films to follow. And now, there are great expectation from Gadar 2 as well. Sunny Deol fans have been excited about the film ever since it was announced. They are looking forward to see Tara Singh back in action. Let’s hope the team of Gadar 2 keeps treating us to BTS pictures and clips from the sets while they shoot for another epic love story.