Ever since the news of theatres reopening in Maharashtra broke out, filmmakers and actors have been announcing the release dates of their movies (pending and upcoming ones too) with full gusto. And it's raining release dates in Bollywood right now. And now, the release date of starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is out. The biographical drama film has locked 6th January 2022 as the release date. It seems Alia is going to give a stunning start to the year with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and announced the release date saying, "Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022." Check out the teaser here: Also Read - Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's biographical sports drama to hit the screens on THIS date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film reportedly also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, , Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Phawa, , , to name a few. Also Read - 'Well read, prankster, punctual,' Esha Gupta relives her memories of working with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Earlier this year, the Ajay Devgn began shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is said that Ajay will have a cameo appearance in the film. He plays the role of Karim Lala in the film. A couple of months ago, it was reported that the digital streaming rights of Gangubai Kathiawadi were sold to a streaming giant on a heft sum. A report in Pinkvilla said that the digital rights of the film have been sold for around Rs 70 crore or more. For the unversed, SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical drama based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book- Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It tells the tale of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey and more: Which of these 2022 releases are you most excited about? Vote now

During the making of the movie, the residents of Kamathipura had organized a protest against the film. The residents were of opinion that the film "is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura. The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura."