Raj Kundra was granted bail a couple of days ago. He was locked inside the jail for allegedly producing pornographic content through apps since July. He was finally given bail on September 21st. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has been speaking out against Raj Kundra and and accusing them of being involved in the business and ruining the lives of a lot of young girls. She has been asking Shilpa Shetty to accept her mistake and apologise by sharing videos and pictures on social media. Gehana Vasisth has yet again come out in support of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. She has accused Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj into making sleazy content. Yes, you read that right. In an interview with ETimes, Gehana said that Sherlyn is accusing Raj and Shilpa so as to keep herself from being accused of making bold content. She said that Sherlyn wants to be in the news through the controversy. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

Gehana told Etimes that Sherlyn is getting personal with Shilpa Shetty though the latter is not paying any heed to her. Gehana said that Shilpa can easily file a defamation suit against Sherlyn but doesn't deem it important to give her attention. Gehana called Sherlyn an ungrateful person. She said that it was Raj who helped Sherlyn earn money through the app developed by Armsprime. "She should be thankful to Raj Kundra and should worship him. Whatever she is today is because of him," she told the portal. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar REACTS to Kapil Sharma’s late wish for Bell Bottom; THIS contestant has been declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12

Furthermore, Gehana accused Sherlyn of dragging Raj Kundra into making sleazy content. She said Sherlyn had been doing it for years and had met Raj just a couple of years ago. "All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all," Gehana said before signing off. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Gehana Vasisth goes n*de on Instagram live to prove it’s not porn – watch video