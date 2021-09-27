Gehana Vasisth ACCUSES Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj Kundra into making sleazy content – SHOCKING deets inside

Gehana Vasisth has come out in support of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty against Sherlyn Chopra. The latter has been calling out Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty over the alleged pornographic content creation controversy.