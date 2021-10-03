A lot has been happening in Bollywood of late. But along with the grim news of ’s son ’s detention by NCB in drug case, there is also a GOOD NEWS that has come our way. Bollywood couple and have been blessed with a baby boy on October 3, 2021. Sharing the news, Angad took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of him and Neha and captioned it, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare, Neha, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.” Also Read - Mouni Roy stuns in a shimmery metallic saree for her music video and you will envy Jubin Nautiyal for the gorgeous view — see pics

Neha and Angad already have a daughter, Mehr and they have been quite discreet about sharing her pictures on social media, so it will be some time till we get to see the Bebi Boy as well. However, considering how Bollywood and TV's new mummies and daddies have been coming up with unique names, we cannot wait to know what name Neha and Angad decide for their new little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, Neha had recently shot for a magazine and her maternity photoshoot went viral. She looked gorgeous with the perfect glow on her face.

Interestingly, it was just recently when Neha had confessed that she was asked to opt out of projects during her second pregnancy. Since the makers felt she would not be ‘FIT’ enough to put in the kind of hours and energy required for the project. We are sure the actress and mommy of two will be back to work soon, with a bang.